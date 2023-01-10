Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 6,622 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,622 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $7,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,725,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,214,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,237,805 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after purchasing an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,585,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,071,512,000 after purchasing an additional 197,196 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,759,754 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $639,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortive by 12.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,450,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,052,000 after purchasing an additional 476,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fortive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fortive from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.46.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $65.81 on Tuesday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.91. The firm has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total transaction of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,078,703.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,412.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading

