Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 83,208 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 372,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,208 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $7,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,439,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,167,000 after acquiring an additional 182,177 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 54.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,623,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,928 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 11.8% during the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $268,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $2,247,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,042.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $284,715.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,161,235.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $30.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $39.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.48.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -165.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

