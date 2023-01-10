Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Robert Half International in a report issued on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Robert Half International’s current full-year earnings is $6.01 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Robert Half International’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.78.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $75.41 on Monday. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.05. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. 94.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

