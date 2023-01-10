Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1,273.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,167 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $4,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Covea Finance acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $12,438,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.6% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 26,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 41,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,835,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 64,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $269.34 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $339.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $241.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $1.18 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ROK shares. Barclays upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,815.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,304 shares of company stock worth $3,410,562. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Get Rating

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

See Also

