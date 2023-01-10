Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $21,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 236.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 933.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 93 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.00 per share, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $443.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $47.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $430.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $410.46. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $356.21 and a 1-year high of $488.23.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be paid a $0.6825 dividend. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $495.43.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

