Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Sold by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,747,063,000 after acquiring an additional 462,988 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,001,240,000 after acquiring an additional 199,368 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Roper Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after acquiring an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,166,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,178,000 after acquiring an additional 39,464 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Roper Technologies by 7.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 957,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,037,000 after acquiring an additional 67,421 shares during the period. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ROP opened at $443.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $488.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $430.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $410.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.23. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.6825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $423.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $495.43.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total value of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.24, for a total transaction of $182,307.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,963,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

