Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 142.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,010 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,487,464,000 after purchasing an additional 994,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,174 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 28.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,039,313 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $424,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,323 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 13.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,604,949 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $275,338,000 after purchasing an additional 416,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROST. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Ross Stores to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.65.

Shares of ROST opened at $118.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $122.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.83.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

