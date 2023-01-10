Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,731 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.13% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $3,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 530,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,961,000 after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 41,137 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $546,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 475,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,639,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 784,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 41,192 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBRA. StockNews.com began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,500.00%.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

