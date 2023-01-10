Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,252 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Saia were worth $11,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Saia by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Saia by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Saia by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Saia by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAIA. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Saia from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Saia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Susquehanna downgraded Saia from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Saia from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Saia from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.14.

Saia Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $227.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.80. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.03 and a fifty-two week high of $304.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.01). Saia had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Saia



Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

