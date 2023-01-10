SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €120.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP – Get Rating) has been assigned a €120.00 ($129.03) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($123.66) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($96.77) price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €119.00 ($127.96) price objective on SAP in a report on Monday. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a €130.00 ($139.78) target price on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €130.00 ($139.78) price target on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, November 21st.

SAP Price Performance

ETR SAP opened at €104.56 ($112.43) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €101.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of €92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.44. SAP has a 52-week low of €79.58 ($85.57) and a 52-week high of €125.40 ($134.84).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

