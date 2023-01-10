Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Raised to $114.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $101.00 to $114.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.00% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SRPT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $193.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.77.

SRPT opened at $117.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.36. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $61.28 and a fifty-two week high of $134.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.53 and its 200 day moving average is $107.75.

Sarepta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by ($1.73). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.76% and a negative return on equity of 97.37%. The firm had revenue of $230.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Stephen Mayo sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.92, for a total value of $94,311.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Natixis increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 178,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,392,000 after purchasing an additional 43,750 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1,966.7% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

