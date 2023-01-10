Sargent Investment Group LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,670 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 8,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Home Depot by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 856,630 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $236,376,000 after purchasing an additional 21,108 shares during the last quarter. Walter Public Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Bender Robert & Associates increased its position in Home Depot by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 9,911 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $673,000. 68.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Price Performance

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.24.

Home Depot stock opened at $317.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $325.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $394.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $315.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.48.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

