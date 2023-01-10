SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SB Financial Group Stock Performance
Shares of SBFG opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.85.
SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group
About SB Financial Group
SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.
Further Reading
