SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SBFG opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. SB Financial Group has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $20.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.85.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SB Financial Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SB Financial Group

About SB Financial Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 35,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SB Financial Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

SB Financial Group, Inc provides a range of commercial banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in Ohio, Indiana, and Michigan. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and commercial, consumer, agricultural, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

