Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Bought by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 263,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 719,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,529,000 after buying an additional 8,748 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 175,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $79.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.25.

