Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.57. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $65.96 and a 12-month high of $82.46.

