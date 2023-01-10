Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Sold by Money Concepts Capital Corp

Money Concepts Capital Corp lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,438 shares during the quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHX. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a 200-day moving average of $46.17. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $56.59.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

