SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

SeaChange International stock opened at $0.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.67.

In other news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 176,051 shares of SeaChange International stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,264.99. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,817,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,320,451.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 259,322 shares of company stock worth $123,040. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaChange International in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SeaChange International during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in SeaChange International in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SeaChange International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,806,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in SeaChange International by 689.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 386,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 337,858 shares during the period. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and advertising content worldwide. The company offers video products, including video back-office, a software platform that enables content and service providers to manage, monetize and deliver a seamless viewing experience to subscribers across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smart phones, and other IP-enabled devices; and media asset management software, which is used to receive, manage and publish video content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs and other consumer devices.

