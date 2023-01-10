Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Northern Trust Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northern Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.96. The consensus estimate for Northern Trust’s current full-year earnings is $7.24 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Northern Trust’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.05 EPS.

NTRS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.54.

NTRS opened at $94.21 on Monday. Northern Trust has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.49 and its 200-day moving average is $92.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.87%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 48.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Northern Trust by 51.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,377 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Northern Trust by 105.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,117,372 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,804,000 after purchasing an additional 574,133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after buying an additional 550,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

