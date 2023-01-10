Securian Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAST. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Fastenal by 118.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,427,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,817,000 after buying an additional 1,314,106 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth $57,056,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter worth $53,751,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 13.8% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,359,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,130,000 after purchasing an additional 894,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $41,580,000. 76.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, for a total transaction of $43,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $438,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts purchased 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,440 shares of company stock worth $366,770 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FAST stock opened at $47.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.61. The company has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.73 and a 1-year high of $61.59.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.31%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fastenal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

