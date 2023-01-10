Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 100.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 320 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 300.0% during the second quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. now owns 360 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 860.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 365 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on DexCom from $101.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on DexCom to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on DexCom to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

DexCom Stock Down 5.0 %

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $110.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.89 and a 52 week high of $134.76. The company has a market capitalization of $42.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 202.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.14.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical device company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $769.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.67 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In related news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $270,288.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,685. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

