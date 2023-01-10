Securian Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the second quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 167.5% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 200.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on DIS. Macquarie decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.93.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $94.77 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $158.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

