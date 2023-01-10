Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $24.10 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 135,652 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Visa comprises 0.7% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.52.

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of V opened at $218.60 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.42 and its 200-day moving average is $202.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.73 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

