Securian Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,208 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 0.6% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $20,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,350,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,494,000 after buying an additional 17,923 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 43,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth $1,042,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 16,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,516,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,342,000 after buying an additional 207,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $55.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.15.

Pfizer Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE:PFE opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.44 and a 12 month high of $57.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $271.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

