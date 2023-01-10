Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 202.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,428. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total transaction of $5,060,342.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

IDXX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.13.

Shares of IDXX opened at $448.08 on Tuesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $574.33. The firm has a market cap of $37.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $413.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $379.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. The business had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.23 million. On average, analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile



IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

