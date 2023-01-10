Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,089 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,542 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EA. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Atlantic Securities cut Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.10.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $756,516.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $756,516.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,309.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.53, for a total value of $253,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,732.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,785 shares of company stock worth $4,550,770. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $124.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $126.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $142.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

