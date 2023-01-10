Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
Security National Financial Stock Performance
NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $7.12 on Friday. Security National Financial has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.67.
Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $83.48 million for the quarter.
About Security National Financial
Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.
