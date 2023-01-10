Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $7.12 on Friday. Security National Financial has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.67.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The credit services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $83.48 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Security National Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 1,870,977 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 223,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Security National Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,046,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,344,000 after purchasing an additional 137,197 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Security National Financial by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

