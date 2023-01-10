SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LEDS opened at $1.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.16. SemiLEDs has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 73.52% and a negative net margin of 37.60%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SemiLEDs

About SemiLEDs

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SemiLEDs during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SemiLEDs during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

