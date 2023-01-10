Sepio Capital LP Cuts Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE AMG opened at $168.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.12 and a 52-week high of $169.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.37.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $578.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.29 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMG. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $192.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.50.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

