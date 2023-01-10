Sepio Capital LP Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,437 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 160.8% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 25,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,875,000 after acquiring an additional 15,935 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VTI stock opened at $194.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $239.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.69.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.