Sepio Capital LP Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 283,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 237,525 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cerus were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerus by 59.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cerus in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $48,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,989.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerus Trading Down 28.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CERS opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $6.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.82 and its 200-day moving average is $4.29.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 48.32% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million. Analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Cerus in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Cerus to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

