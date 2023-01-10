Sepio Capital LP Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 4,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 121,811 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 63,645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,873 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 5,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $354,088.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,220,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 39.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DLB opened at $74.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.73. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $93.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

