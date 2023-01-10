Sepio Capital LP Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,823 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 111,196 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in HP were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its position in HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,698,000 after buying an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP during the first quarter worth about $309,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $922,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,819,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $3,266,450.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 248,322 shares of company stock valued at $7,157,022. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

HPQ stock opened at $28.64 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 181.32%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. HP’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HP’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

