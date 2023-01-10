Sepio Capital LP Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,672 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Block were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 44.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Block in the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in shares of Block by 2.8% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 40,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 1.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Block by 9.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 23,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Block in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Macquarie upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Block from $110.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.33.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $152.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.21.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,775,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 318,306 shares of company stock valued at $19,240,949. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

