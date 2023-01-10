Sepio Capital LP Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55,347 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 371.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.57.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.40. The company has a market capitalization of $161.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $36.54 and a 1 year high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

