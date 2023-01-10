Sepio Capital LP Has $1.69 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 396.6% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 668.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 55.4% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total transaction of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yum! Brands Trading Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on YUM. Cowen increased their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.60.

Shares of YUM opened at $129.76 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $135.00. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

