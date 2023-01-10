Sepio Capital LP Lowers Stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in WEX were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEX. CWM LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $170.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $183.38.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.11). WEX had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The company had revenue of $616.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,262.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other WEX news, Director James R. Groch purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $151.25 per share, with a total value of $211,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,331.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,262.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of WEX from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.08.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

