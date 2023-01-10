Sepio Capital LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $96.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.11.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.22. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.65%.

In related news, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

