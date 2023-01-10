Sepio Capital LP Purchases New Shares in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 37,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marketfield Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,890,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth about $359,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,043,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Hightower 6M Holding LLC now owns 76,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EWZ stock opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.80.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

