Sepio Capital LP Reduces Position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Sepio Capital LP reduced its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 8,371.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GDDY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $100,757.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,186 shares in the company, valued at $15,950,431.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.81, for a total value of $35,025.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,553 shares in the company, valued at $4,804,695.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $100,757.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,950,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $753,089 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $74.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.91. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.32.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

