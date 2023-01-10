Sepio Capital LP Reduces Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sepio Capital LP decreased its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total value of $103,235.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,866.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,035 shares of company stock worth $30,642,171 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Stock Up 8.4 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNOW opened at $134.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of -58.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.46 and a 200-day moving average of $157.22. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $329.49.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $180.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.34.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

