Sepio Capital LP Sells 101 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sepio Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $370.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $344.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $331.28.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.66 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.22% and a return on equity of 148.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total transaction of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $2,260,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,586,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $417.00 to $406.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.23.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

