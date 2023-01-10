Sepio Capital LP Sells 1,067 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,196 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $490.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.86.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.3 %

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $484.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.80 and a twelve month high of $490.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $452.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.09.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.