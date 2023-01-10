Sepio Capital LP Sells 195 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Sepio Capital LP cut its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth about $1,232,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Zscaler by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 121,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. 45.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown purchased 5,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.78 per share, for a total transaction of $543,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,135. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at $15,545,639.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,560 shares of company stock worth $2,829,478. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Up 0.8 %

ZS opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.96 and a fifty-two week high of $290.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.56 and its 200 day moving average is $148.03. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 30.23% and a negative return on equity of 56.23%. The company had revenue of $355.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.08 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ZS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $268.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $202.97.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

