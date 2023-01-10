Sepio Capital LP Sells 343,952 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343,952 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Coupang were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Advisers Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 543.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 57,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 48,600 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 122,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 186,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 151,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 15,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang in the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPNG. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Coupang from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.80 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Coupang in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.61.

Shares of NYSE CPNG opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.21. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $27.12.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.08. Coupang had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares in the company, valued at $7,883,893,640.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total value of $22,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,601,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,858,973.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 35,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $647,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 426,156,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,883,893,640.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,800,000 shares of company stock worth $680,784,835. Insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

