Sepio Capital LP Sells 551 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,359 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Illumina by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Illumina by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 939,671 shares during the period. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,379,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $254,389,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Illumina by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $239,235,000 after purchasing an additional 53,053 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 922,187 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $322,212,000 after acquiring an additional 172,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina Trading Up 2.7 %

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total transaction of $106,315.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $207.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $211.64 and its 200-day moving average is $207.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $428.00. The firm has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.