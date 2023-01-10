Sepio Capital LP Sells 6,562 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,562 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Shopify by 961.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,782,089,000 after buying an additional 51,672,341 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1,007.4% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,038,000 after buying an additional 21,433,161 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1,170.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,450,000 after buying an additional 14,493,237 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth about $438,508,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify by 1,097.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,506,000 after buying an additional 13,319,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Shopify stock opened at $37.19 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $119.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.40. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.93.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Shopify from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. CIBC raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Shopify from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.37.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

