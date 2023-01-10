Sepio Capital LP Sells 702 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 179.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the third quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,262,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,689,000 after acquiring an additional 119,781 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% in the third quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 14,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 169,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,888,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.78.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $137.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $91.51 and a one year high of $139.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

