Sepio Capital LP Sells 947 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sepio Capital LP trimmed its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,932 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1.1% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 241.4% during the first quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 23,937 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Workday by 18.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 11.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDAY opened at $162.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.18. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $261.89.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. Workday’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Workday to $212.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Workday to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.58.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 5,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total value of $740,261.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,834,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $313,113.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,502,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,755 shares of company stock valued at $23,180,137. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

