Sepio Capital LP Trims Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 25.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,635,000 after buying an additional 475,626 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 71.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 661,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,273,000 after buying an additional 275,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,893,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,946,000 after buying an additional 237,377 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the second quarter valued at $8,946,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 6.8% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,237,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,734,000 after buying an additional 78,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

AptarGroup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $113.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.79. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $123.89.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $836.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.49 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola bought 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,633.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.83.

AptarGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.