Sepio Capital LP Trims Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Sepio Capital LP lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,789 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,534,947,000 after buying an additional 4,855,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,550,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,890,352,000 after buying an additional 463,344 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $1,672,455,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,053,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,101,000 after buying an additional 674,921 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,005,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,730,000 after buying an additional 197,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of BMY stock opened at $71.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day moving average of $74.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $150.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $61.19 and a twelve month high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 74.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

See Also

